The election of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos confirmed Muftwang’s victory in the March 18 election, but the appeal court overruled the lower court’s decision, proclaiming Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the election.

However, the governor was restored by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Details to follow…