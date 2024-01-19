Breaking News: Supreme Court Affirms Idris As Kebbi Governor

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Supreme Court upheld Nasir Idris’ election as Governor of Kebbi State. The Independent National Electoral Commission pronounced the state election inconclusive due to cancelation and overvoting in several LGAs.

On April 15, the electoral commission held a supplementary election in which Idris, the All Progressives Congress candidate, won with 409,225 votes against Aminu Bande of the Peoples Democratic Party, who received 360,940 votes.

Bande approached the tribunal because he was dissatisfied with the election’s results. He claimed that there was over voting in several polling stations and that Idris was ineligible to run in the election.

The tribunal deducted 1,735 votes from APC while over 900 votes were also subtracted from PDP’s results. The deduction, however, did not affect the election of Idris.

Displeased with the judgement, Bande approached the court of appeal, but the appellate court affirmed the governor’s election. Bande took the appeal further to the apex court.

Delivering the judgement, the court held that the appeal lacked merit and was subsequently dismissed. Also, other appeals in the matter were equally dismissed.