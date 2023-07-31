Breaking News: Senate Starts Screening Of Wike, Other Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has begun the process of reviewing ministerial nominations. On Monday, the screening began at about 1: 30 p.m. in the plenary. Abubakar Momoh (Edo State) was the first nominee to be screened.

On Monday, the Senate approved Rivers State’s immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, for a ministerial position. Wike, after reciting his CV and achievements, stated that his love for Nigeria compelled him to take the ministerial position.

He said, “I accepted the offer to serve as a ministerial nomination because of my passion to serve Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers representing River State represented by Senator Barinada Mpigi ( PDP, Rivers Southeast) during the screening told Nigerians that Wike was the best in the state.

He said, “His Excellency former Governor Nyesom Wike is our best in Rivers State. He is our leader and role model.

“Distinguished senators, we employ that you should let him just take a bow and go.

“His resume is insufficient to enumerate the works that he has done.”

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, thereafter, told him to take a bow and leave. Earlier, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, had extolled the former governor stating that he was thrilled by the work he did in Rivers State.

Barau said, “The first time, I got to River State; I was shocked because of the impact of the work that you did in the state.

“In fact, I thought I was abroad and not in Nigeria. Will you be able to replicate the same work if you were confirmed as a Minister?”

The former Rivers governor was part of the first set of ministerial nominees Tinubu forwarded to the Senate. the Senate will commence the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted to it by President Bola Tinubu.