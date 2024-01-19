Home [ MAIN ] Breaking News: S’Court Confirms Sule As Nasarawa Governor

Breaking News: S’Court Confirms Sule As Nasarawa Governor

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The state election petition tribunal dismissed the governor and proclaimed David Ombugadu, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, the victor of the March 18, 2023 election.

However, the appellate court reinstated Sule, ruling that the tribunal erred in relying on the testimony of eight PDP witnesses, whose oath statements were not front-loaded alongside the petition.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reading the lead judgment, concluded that the appeal is without merit.

Lagos State Government Pays N57.7 Billion in Pension Benefits to 16,340 Retirees

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© © 2022 - BizWatchNigeria.Ng