Breaking News: Presidential Election Tribunal Set To Give Verdict Sept 6

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has recently set Wednesday, September 6, as the definitive date for ruling in the three cases contesting Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proclamation as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Umar Mohammed Bangari, Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, verified the news on Monday.

Bangari, whose court is hosting the Tribunal, stated that everything has been put in place to guarantee that the judgments in the three petitions be delivered without incident.

They are those submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, as well as the Allied Peoples Movement, APC.

Bangari hinted that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.