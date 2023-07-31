Breaking News: President Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today

The President, Bola Tinubu, will address Nigerians at 7 p.m. today. Dele Alake, the President’s Special Adviser on Strategy, Communication, and Special Duties, revealed this in a statement issued Monday morning.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7 pm.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

The broadcast might be related to the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, also known as fuel, and its impact on Nigerians’ cost of living.

With the hardship, the Nigeria Labour Congress claimed last week that Nigerians lost their peace of mind after Tinubu’s “Subsidy is gone” remark during his May 29, 2023, inauguration.

The Labour Congress, in a statement issued in Abuja by its National President, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary-General, Emmanuel Ugboaja, chastised the Tinubu administration for its “unfriendly” policies, adding that the administration has continued to treat Nigerians as slaves.

The NLC has commenced mass mobilisation ahead of its planned nationwide strike scheduled to begin Wednesday to protest the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC urged Nigerians to “join us at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 7 am.”

“There is nowhere in the world where government leaves its citizens totally to the vagaries of the market without some measure of control and protection. The Federal Government should immediately deal decisively with the criminal content of subsidy instead of exposing ordinary citizens to avoidable pain and hardship.

“As a matter of national importance, it is imperative to fix all our refineries to be able to cater to domestic fuel consumption,” the NLC said.