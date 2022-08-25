Breaking News: Police Commission Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike

The Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission has given notice to the commission’s management that it will go on an indefinite strike.

The strike, according to the union, will start on Monday, August 29, 2022. Adoyi Adoyi, the chairman of the Joint Service Union, PSC branch, revealed this on Thursday.

The warning is being issued amid a dispute about who should be in charge of hiring, promoting, and appointing police officers and constables between commission employees, the commission’s chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

He stated that the PSC’s constitutional role had been overridden by the IGP and other police chiefs acting in collusion with the PSC chairman.

Adoyi added that the IGP has allegedly taken it upon himself to carry out the functions of the PSC in flagrant disregard of the Nigeria constitution, a verdict of the Appeal Court, and the authorities of the PSC.

Adoyi said, “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the PSC is being run by the chairman of the commission, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.”