Breaking News: Phyna Emerges Winner Of BBNaija Season 7

Big Brother housemate Phyna has won Season 7 of the popular TV show. The top two finalists in the 10-week program were Phyna and Byran.

“The world now awaits you,” Biggie proclaimed to the final two contenders in his closing remark. You are now free to depart Big Brother’s residence.” The show’s winner, Phyna, will get a N100m grand prize, which comprises a N50m cash award and N50m in sponsor gifts.

Furthermore, 30 show fans each received N1 million in the ‘Favorite Lock-In’ campaign, which was exclusively available to DStv and GOtv subscribers. Four housemates had already been eliminated from the final six hopefuls.

On Sunday, the competition’s last day, Daniella, Chichi, Adekunle, and Bella were ousted from the reality television show. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s presenter, also paid respect to all of the housemates minutes before the live eviction began.

“A homage to the #BBNaija Level Up housemates as we wrap down a highly interesting season,” said Ebuka, who arrived in a suit with all of the faces of the Level-up season housemates on it. It’s showtime.”

For this season, the 24 housemates were divided into two groups. The first 12 roommates were assigned to the Level Two home, while the second 12 were sent to the Level One house on Sunday.

The Big Brother Naija season 7, tagged ‘Level Up’, was officially launched with 12 housemates. The second set of housemates was welcomed into the house during day two of the launch event.

In a new twist this year, the second set of housemates was placed in a separate house, different from that of the first 12 housemates.

The house occupied by the first 12 contestants is the Level Two house, while the latest 12 contestants are in the Level One house.