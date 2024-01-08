Breaking News: Glo Subscribers Banned From Calling Any MTN Line — NCC

Due to the non-payment of interconnect rates, Globacom users may soon be unable to make calls to MTN lines. The Nigerian Communications Commission announced this on Monday in a public notice signed by Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs Department.

According to the statement, the commission gave partial clearance for Globacom’s deconnection from MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.

According to the notification, “Globacom was notified of MTN’s application and was given the opportunity to comment and state its case.”

“The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

The NCC revealed that at the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, “subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.”

It added, “The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to the Globacom network.”

More details soon…