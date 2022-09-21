Breaking News: FG Wins, Court Orders ASUU To Call Off Strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its current strike action on Wednesday.

University academics have been on strike since February 14 to urge for more university funding and a reassessment of lecturers’ wages, among other things.

Several discussions between ASUU and the federal government have resulted in a stalemate. As a result, the federal government took the union to court.

The government, via its lawyer, James Igwe, asked the court for an interlocutory order preventing ASUU from proceeding with the strike until the main complaint was resolved.

Following the application, the court has granted the plea and ordered the strike be called off.