Breaking News: FG Starts Payment Of Wage Award For November

On Tuesday, a few federal employees verified that the federal government had begun disbursing the November 2023 salary award.

One of the agreements reached by organized labor and the federal government to lessen the impact of the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, often known as gasoline, was the payment of salary awards to Nigerian workers.

But at one point, the government stopped paying the salary award, a decision that stakeholders and activists criticized.

The announcement coincided with rumors that the government had reduced the 2023 supplemental budget’s salary award amount by N100 billion.

The government’s actions were deemed dishonorable by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress also urged the government to pay civil servants the wage awards or risk industrial action.

A senior civil servant however, said some civil servants had started receiving the wage award for November 2023.

“Payment came in this morning, others have also confirmed receipt in my agency,” the source said.

Another senior civil servant in one of the Federal Government-owned schools outside Abuja also confirmed the development saying,” Yes, the November 2023 wage award has been paid.”

Following an ultimatum given by the organised labour, the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, noted that the government would again resume the payment of the wage awards.

