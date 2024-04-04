Breaking News: EFCC Produce Binance Executive In Court

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Tigran Gambaryan, a representative of Binance Holdings Limited, is in court facing accusations of tax evasion.

He and Nadeem Anjarwalla, who is escaping, are scheduled to be charged in the Federal High Court in Abuja today.

Binance was accused of not registering with the Federal Inland Revenue Service in order to pay all applicable taxes that the service administers, according to the lawsuit with the filing number FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024.

Additionally, the FIRS said that while providing taxable services to users of its trading platform, the business neglected to send those users invoices so that its vavalue-addedaxes could be calculated and paid.

Heavily armed agents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission escorted Gambaryan into the courtroom.

He is the second defendant in the matter.

Procedings are underway as of the time of filing this report.

Details later..