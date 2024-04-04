Breaking News: EFCC Arrests Bobrisky For Naira Abuse

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, is a controversial cross-dresser who has been arrested and incarcerated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for misusing money, spraying naira notes, and mutilating currency.

Bobrisky, who has been involved in a number of scandals in recent weeks, was taken into custody at the EFCC’s Lagos Command on Wednesday night after being apprehended there.

In a phone conversation on Thursday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the situation and mentioned that Bobrisky would face legal charges.

Oyewale said, “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”