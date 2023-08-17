Breaking News : Court Adjourns Emefiele Case To Aug 23

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has postponed until August 23 the alleged N6.9 billion procurement lawsuit against suspended Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Due to the absence of the other two defendants in the case on Thursday, Justice Hamza Muazu, the presiding judge, decided to delay the case.

Sa’adatu Yaro, a female CBN employee, and her business, April 1616 Investment Limited, were to be charged with 20 counts each of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and giving his friends unfair benefits. Emefiele was also to be arraigned alongside them.

Details to come…