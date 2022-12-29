Breaking News: Brazillian Football Legend, Pele Dies At Age 82

The three-time World Cup champion and footballing superstar from Brazil, Pele, passed away at the age of 82.

On Thursday night, the legendary soccer player passed away. Pele was the first football player in history to win three World Cups, in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and was named athlete of the century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999.

Before retiring in 1977, the man known by the nick moniker “O Rei” (The King) amassed more than 1,000 goals throughout one of the most legendary careers in sports.

He was fighting colon cancer and renal issues, and in September 2021, he underwent surgery and subsequent treatment for the latter. His health had been deteriorating.

More to follow…