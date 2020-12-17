fbpx
Breaking News: Boko Haram Releases Abducted Students

December 17, 2020021
Six days after abducting over 300 students from Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Boko Haram is reported to have set all the hostages free.

The school children were abducted on Friday night by gun-toting outlaws.

According to online news platform Sahara Reporters, the sect has released all the abducted boys.

READ ALSO: Did Shutting The Borders Solve Anything?

The boys who are reported to have regained their freedom are currently on their way to Katsina, says SaharaReporters.


Gunmen, who came on motorbikes had last Friday, invaded the school’s premises around 11 pm shooting indiscriminately to scare residents. The operation led to the disappearance of over 300 students.

Boko Haram had on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack.

“They are on their way to Katsina, the military finalised the negotiations with them, they will be received by the governor anytime from now,” the source said.

When contacted, Abdu Labaran, Director General of Media to Governor Masari said, “I can’t say yes or no, but we have gone beyond discussions with the bandits for now. We are expecting the governor to address a world press conference soon.”

