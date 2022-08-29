Breaking News : ASUU Extends Strike Again

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has chosen to extend its current strike, according to Bizwatch Nigeria, following a series of contentious meetings.

The choice was made during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Monday morning at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja. At the University of Lagos, ASUU announced the start of a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Ben Goong, the Federal Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, said that the administration has done all necessary to put a stop to the strike.

On ASUU, the Federal Government and the rest of us

He said, “As regards the next steps, the government has already inaugurated a committee to harmonise the IPPIS, UTAS, and UP3. This will ensure that the government will pay with only one payment platform that will harmonise all the technical peculiarities.

“If you bring some demands and almost 80% have been attended to, there is no need to drag the strike anymore.

“It is unreasonable for the strike to be lingering seeing as the government has worked towards fulfilling most of the demands.”

More details to come….