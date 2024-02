[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Herbert Wigwe, the co founder of Access bank and the founder, Wigwe University, Herbert Wigwe is dead.

He was also the CEO of Access holdings, the parent company of Access bank. Herbet Igwe died in a fatal helicopter crash in California.

The chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night. The US government confirmed all on board dead.

Such a terrible, terrible news. May his soul rest in peace.

More news shortly