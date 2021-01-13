Breaking: Ndubuisi Kanu Is Dead

January 13, 2021 29

A former military governor of Imo State and Lagos REAR Admiral Ndubisi Kanu retired, is dead. He served as governor in both states at different times in 1975 and 1976.

The former Naval chief died on Wednesday morning in a hospital. He was reported to have been ill for a long time, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained by BizwatchNigeria.

His death was confirmed by his close, who noted that the deceased marked his birthday in November 2020.

In 1975, Ndubisi Kanu was the only person of Igbo origin that was appointed into the Supreme Military Council, SMC, which was eventually dissolved by General Olusegun Obasanjo when he got into power in 1976.

During the civil war he fought on the side of Biafra, he was eventually re-absorbed into the Nigerian military at the end of the war in 1970.

Kanu as a retired warrior-at-sea who occupied many command and political offices as part of his military postings quickly became a civilian when he retired from service.

He was a member of the pro-democracy group, the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, which fought for the revalidation of the late Moshood Abiola’s annulled June 12 1993 presidential mandate.