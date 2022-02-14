BREAKING: NDLEA Declares Abba Kyari Wanted

February 14, 2022 143

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared Abba Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) wanted over alleged links with drug trafficking.

Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for NDLEA made the announcement during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

PRESS RELEASE: NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted over 25kg Cocaine deal pic.twitter.com/5gThHeAVSr — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) February 14, 2022

Kyari was the Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, he was suspended over an alleged connection with convicted fraudster Hushpuppi.

According to the NDLEA, Kyari is wanted over his involvement in a 25 kilograms cocaine deal.

The Agency said it declared Mr Kyari wanted after all efforts to get him to honour formal invitations for his interrogation failed.

“There is no better way to start this press briefing than to remind us about the enormity of the drug problem Nigeria has on its hand and the imperative of all well-meaning Nigerians to play a positive role in curbing the illicit drug menace,” Mr Babafemi said on Monday.

“Even before the damning findings of the 2018 National Drug Use and Health Survey, Nigeria’s drug problem was getting close to epidemic proportion.

“And if anything, the arrests and seizures by NDLEA in the past 12 months is an indication that the country’s drug problem was grossly underestimated before President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to strengthen the NDLEA and the subsequent launch of offensive action by the Agency to clean the society of the menace.

“And in just 12 months, even the most cynical of Nigerians now agree that the country is really in a drug quagmire and therefore appreciates the relentless efforts of NDLEA operatives.

“Unfortunately, some law enforcement agents who should be partners in the pursuit of the President’s mandate are at the forefront of breaking the law, as they aid and abet drug trafficking in the country.

“Today, we are forced to declare one of such law enforcement agents wanted in the person of suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force.

“With the intelligence at our disposal, the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor. His failure to cooperate forced the hand of the Agency and that is the reason for this press briefing.”