BREAKING: NDLEA Arrests Billionaire Drug Baron

April 25, 20220114
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Afam Emmanuel Ukatu, a billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion tramadol deal in which suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, is alleged to be involved.

In a statement released on Monday, April 25, 2022, the drug law enforcement agency said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja.

More details later...

“Criticism Delayed The Delivery Of Fighter Jets” – Presidency
