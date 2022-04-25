BREAKING: NDLEA Arrests Billionaire Drug Baron

April 25, 2022 114

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Afam Emmanuel Ukatu, a billionaire drug baron behind the N3 billion tramadol deal in which suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, is alleged to be involved.

In a statement released on Monday, April 25, 2022, the drug law enforcement agency said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja.

More details later...