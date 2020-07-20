BREAKING: NDDC MD Faints During Committee Hearing

Kemebradikumo Pondei, acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), passed out during a session of the house of representatives committee probing the commission, on Monday.

He passed out while testifying before the panel.

Other participants at the meeting made a spirited effort to revive him.

After he came around, he was taken out of the venue.

The panel subsequently adjourned the session for 30 minutes — though there was a motion that today’s session be adjourned till a future date.

Pondei appeared before the panel last Thursday, but he stormed out of the session after he accused Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, chairman of the NDDC house committee of complicity in the fraud at the agency.

He said the chairman cannot preside over a case that he is an accused.

Tunji-Ojo withdrew from the session on Monday.

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, is still expected to testify before the panel.

The panel is investigating the alleged mismanagement of ₦81.5 billion by the interim management of the NDDC led by Pondei.

