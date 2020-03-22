Breaking: NCDC Confirms Three New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigerian government has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 25.
Making this known in a tweet Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), via it’s Twitter handle, NCDCgov, said of the 25 cases, two had been discharged.
