Breaking: NCDC Confirms Three New Cases of COVID-19

By Victor Okeh
- March 22, 2020
The Nigerian government has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 25.

Making this known in a tweet Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), via it’s Twitter handle, NCDCgov, said of the 25 cases, two had been discharged.

More details later…

