BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again

July 28, 2021 127

Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday afternoon as the national electricity grid collapsed around 12.26 PM.

This was confirmed by separate statements issued by electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the country.

Ikeja, Eko and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company informed their customers of the power outage on their social media handles on Wednesday.

The Head, Corporate Communication at Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, promised that electriccity will be restored once the national grid is back.

He said, “Dear Esteemed Customers, We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to System Collapse of the National Grid which occurred at about 12:22 pm.

“Power supply shall be restored as soon as the National Grid is powered back.”Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Ikeja Electric said, “Dear Esteemed Customer, the current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse that occurred at about 12:26hrs. Power supply will be restored gradually to various parts of the network as soon as the Grid is stabilized. Kindly bear with us.”

Eko Electric said, “Dear valued customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National Grid that’s causing outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”