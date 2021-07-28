fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsCOVERPOWER & ENERGY

BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again

July 28, 20210127
Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday afternoon as the national electricity grid collapsed around 12.26 PM.

Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday afternoon as the national electricity grid collapsed around 12.26 PM.

This was confirmed by separate statements issued by electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the country.

Ikeja, Eko and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company informed their customers of the power outage on their social media handles on Wednesday.

The Head, Corporate Communication at Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, promised that electriccity will be restored once the national grid is back.

He said, “Dear Esteemed Customers, We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to System Collapse of the National Grid which occurred at about 12:22 pm.

“Power supply shall be restored as soon as the National Grid is powered back.”Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Ikeja Electric said, “Dear Esteemed Customer, the current power outage is due to a nationwide system collapse that occurred at about 12:26hrs. Power supply will be restored gradually to various parts of the network as soon as the Grid is stabilized. Kindly bear with us.”

Eko Electric said, “Dear valued customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National Grid that’s causing outages across our network. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”

About Author

BREAKING: National Grid Collapses Again
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Bussinessmen BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 5, 20180136

Global Stock Index Tumbles, As World’s Biggest Economies Post Strong Data

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global Market bulls resumed their charge on Thursday, January 4, as strong data from the world’s biggest economies sent stock index records tumbling and oil
Read More
Nigeria aims to boost oil production by 500,000 bpd by 2020 COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 22, 20180142

Oil Tumbles to $64.65/barrel on Solid Dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices slumped on Wednesday, February 21, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar from three-year lows hit last week and an expected rise in U.S. o
Read More
August 18, 20160185

Naira Slides Further Against Dollar To N394

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Wednesday, August 17, further  depreciated against the dollar, at the parallel market amid last minute perfection of documentation by Bureau De
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.