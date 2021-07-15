BREAKING: NAFDAC Approves Moderna, Sputnik Vaccine

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Sputnik and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria.
The vaccines have been approved for emergency use.
READ ALSO: Air Peace Set To Resume Flight Operations To Banjul, Dakar
Professor Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, announced this on Thursday at a news conference in Abuja.
She explained that although the Sputnik vaccine has not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), NAFDAC has carried out independent checks on the vaccine and found that the benefits outweigh the risks.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.