BREAKING: NAFDAC Approves Moderna, Sputnik Vaccine

July 15, 2021 82

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Sputnik and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in Nigeria.

The vaccines have been approved for emergency use.

READ ALSO: Air Peace Set To Resume Flight Operations To Banjul, Dakar

Professor Moji Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, announced this on Thursday at a news conference in Abuja.

She explained that although the Sputnik vaccine has not yet been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), NAFDAC has carried out independent checks on the vaccine and found that the benefits outweigh the risks.