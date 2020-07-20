Breaking: Most NDDC Contracts are Given to National Assembly Members- Akpabio

Breaking: Most NDDC Contracts are Given to National Assembly Members- Akpabio

- July 20, 2020
East-West Road Project

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, says most of the contracts in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given to national assembly members.

He spoke when he appeared before the house of representatives committee probing the commission.

“We all know that most of the contracts at NDDC are given to members of the national assembly,” he said.

He was then interrupted by the members of the committee who asked him to give clarifications on other issues.

More to follow…

