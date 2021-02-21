Updated: Military Aircraft Crashes, Six Dead

February 21, 2021 43

Military aircraft King Air 350 has crashed on the Abuja runway.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who said that the aircraft was en route to Minna.

He also said that the crash “appears to be fatal” but called for calm.

He said, “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en route Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”

BREAKING NEWS:



Plane crash in Abuja close to the airport



At the moment, no survivor recorded pic.twitter.com/D0F8SWqbXx — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 21, 2021

The crash of the Boeing 350 jet was attributed to mechanical failure.

Six people are reportedly feared dead from the crash.

At the time of writing this report, no detailed comment had been released on the crash.

Fire service is on ground to kill the fire at the crash site.