BREAKING: Manchester City To Play in Champions League Next Season As CAS Lifts Ban

Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by UEFA on Monday.

“The club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present,” City said in a statement.

Source: Channels TV