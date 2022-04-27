BREAKING: Lawmakers To Criminalise Ransom Payment To Kidnappers

April 27, 2022 59

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, passed a bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, which will criminalise the payment of ransom to kidnappers in the country.

The bill was passed by the upper legislative chamber after Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the committee on judiciary, presented a report.

The senator said the legislation would discourage the rising spate of abductions witnessed across the country.

“The overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom in Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country,” the senator representing Ekiti central said.

“Having policies in place to combat the financing of terrorism will surely reduce or eliminate privacy and anonymity in financial and other sundry transactions as it relates to the subject in our society.”

More details later…