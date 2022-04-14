fbpx

BREAKING: Lawmakers Approve N4trn For Petrol Subsidy Despite Outcry

April 14, 2022081
In spite of the outcry from economic stakeholders, the House of Representatives has approved N4 trillion for petrol subsidy.

The approval was sequel to a request by President Muhammadu Buhari for revision of the 2021 fiscal framework.

In forwarding the request for the revision of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, the President requested the lawmakers to approve an additional N3.557 trillion in addition to the N442.72 billion provided in the 2022 budget for subsidy.

The House also approved the reduction in crude oil production quota from 1.8million barrel per day to 1.6 million barrels per day and a $73 oil price benchmark.

The House also approved a cut in the provision for Federally Funded upstream projects being implemented by the federal government by about N200 billion from N352.80 billion.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

