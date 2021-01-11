fbpx
BREAKING: LASU Appoints Damola Oke As Acting VC

Breaking News EDUCATION & TRAINING NEWS

January 11, 2021029
The Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday appointed Damola Oke, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, of the institution, as the acting vice-chancellor.

Oke’s appointment was announced during the university’s emergency senate meeting.

BizWatch Nigeria on Friday reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had cancelled the ongoing process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the Lagos State University (LASU).

More to follow…

