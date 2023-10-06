BREAKING: Lagos Police Names Prime Suspect In MohBad’s Death

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The Lagos State Police Command has designated Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse, as the key suspect in Mohbad’s death, along with Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and one other person.

Mohbad, whose true name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 at the age of 27. His death has subsequently been a source of contention, with old footage of the Afrobeats performer alleging bullying and physical abuse resurfacing.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said in a press briefing on Friday.

He went on to say that Ogedengbe gave the Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, “multiple and highly potent” doses.

Owohunwa testified that the shots, which included Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone – an antibiotic — were given to Mobad on September 12, 2023.

The drugs allegedly caused an acute reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps, and convulsions.

According to him, Ogedengbe was unqualified to execute the position of house nurse and did so in a non-clinical setting and in a careless professional manner.

Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owodunni aka Primeboy, described as Mohbad’s childhood pal, is another suspect.

More details soon…