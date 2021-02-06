BREAKING: Lagos Judicial #EndSARS Panel Approves Reopening of Lekki Tollgate

February 6, 2021 32

Lagos State judicial panel established to probe brutality and high handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) has approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

The panel present returned the control of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the operators, on Saturday.

Mr Seriki asked the panel to allow the company take possession of the toll gate plaza for the purpose of evaluating the damage done so as to be able to make insurance claims needed to effect the necessary repairs which he says will last about 2 months.

READ ALSO: N-Power Nexit: How To Solve Your NEXIT Registration Troubles

Immediately after the panel ruling in his favour, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa walked in with the other three members of the panel, Patience Udoh (representing civil society), Rinuola Oduola and Temitope Majekodunmi (representing the youths).

They all proceeded to deliver dissenting decisions to the effect that they were not in support of the repossession and the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza.