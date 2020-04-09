BREAKING: Kwara State Govt. Announces Total Lockdown Over Coronavirus

The Kwara State Government has announced a total lockdown of the entire sixteen local government areas until further notice.

The Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19 and the Deputy Governor of the State, Kayode Alabi, announced this while addressing journalists in Ilorin.

He said the order would take effect from six o clock in the evening (Thursday).

The markets will, however, allowed to open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays between ten o’clock in the morning and two o’clock in the afternoon.

Source: Channels TV