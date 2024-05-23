BREAKING: Kano State Removes Four New Emirates Created By Ganduje

The Kano State House of Assembly has abolished all four newly formed emirate councils in the state. The dissolution of the impacted Emirates followed debates on the House floor during session on Thursday. The Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Bill was debated on the House floor on Thursday morning, following second and third readings.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Butu noted that repealing the ordinance will restore Kano’s lost grandeur since the separation of the emirate into five decreased the state’s competence and dignity at the national level.

The Majority Leader, Alhaji Lawan Dala, stated that the emirate council acted as a curator of culture, which was corrupted by the establishment of the four additional emirates.

With the amendment of the law, all four new emirate councils were abolished leaving only the Kano Emirate. The House also adopted a motion to create a new second-class emirate council in the state.

It was reported in May that the House initiated steps to amend the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law. The move could pave the way for the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Also in January 2024, Former Kano governor and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, said that the issue of Kano emirates would definitely be revisited. Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had split the Kano emirate into five and dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party in last year’s election, Kwankwaso had said the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate.

“Honestly it (the Kano Emirates issue) is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected, or whatever? It will be revisited, and what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad while sometimes you bring bad things and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely, we will come to discuss and see what should be done.”