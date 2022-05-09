BREAKING: Jonathan Joins Presidential Race As He Secures N100m APC Forms

May 9, 2022 152

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined the 2023 presidential race, as a northern group on Monday, May 9, 2022, secured the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for him.

Picking the forms on behalf of Jonathan, the group argued that amongst other 2023 presidential candidates, Jonathan is the most qualified.

Although BizWatch Nigeria understands that Jonathan is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speculations going around have it that he would soon decamp to the ruling party.

If elected as President again, Jonathan can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution.

He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

President Buhari defeated Jonathan in the 2015 presidential elections.