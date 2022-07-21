BREAKING: Joe Biden In Isolation After Contracting COVID-19

BREAKING: Joe Biden In Isolation After Contracting COVID-19

United States (US) President, Joe Biden on Thursday, July 21, 2022, went into isolation after contracting the deadly COVID-19 infectious disease.

Having contracted COVID-19, Biden isolated himself from other White House staff to continue his duties as the US President.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

More to follow…

FG To Spend N1.4tn On Health Insurance Premiums For Nigerians

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.