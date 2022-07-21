BREAKING: Joe Biden In Isolation After Contracting COVID-19

United States (US) President, Joe Biden on Thursday, July 21, 2022, went into isolation after contracting the deadly COVID-19 infectious disease.

Having contracted COVID-19, Biden isolated himself from other White House staff to continue his duties as the US President.

“He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

