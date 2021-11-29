BREAKING: Jack Dorsey Resigns As Twitter CEO

November 29, 2021 124

The Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has on Monday officially resigned.

He announced his resignation in a statement on Monday, after 16 years of co-founding Twitter.

Parag Agrawal, the company’s chief technology officer, will take over as the CEO immediately.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

“I resigned from Twitter,” he wrote.

Dorsey, 45, was serving as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company. Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders, the company said.

Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor will become the Chairman of the Board, replacing Patrick Pichette, a former Google executive, who will remain on the board as chair of the Audit committee.