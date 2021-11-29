fbpx

BREAKING: Jack Dorsey Resigns As Twitter CEO

November 29, 2021
The Chief Executive Officer of microblogging platform Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has on Monday officially resigned.

He announced his resignation in a statement on Monday, after 16 years of co-founding Twitter.

Parag Agrawal, the company’s chief technology officer, will take over as the CEO immediately.

“I resigned from Twitter,” he wrote.

Dorsey, 45, was serving as both the CEO of Twitter and Square, his digital payments company. Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders, the company said.

Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor will become the Chairman of the Board, replacing Patrick Pichette, a former Google executive, who will remain on the board as chair of the Audit committee.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

