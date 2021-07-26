fbpx

BREAKING: IPOB Members Storm Court As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Gets Underway

July 26, 20210115
Some persons identified as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were present at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as the trial of their embattled leader Nnamdi Kanu commences today.

There was confusion around the court premises as a policeman was reported to have confronted members of the group.

There was presence of heavy security personnel in and around the court as the trial begins.

More to follow…

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

