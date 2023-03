The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Nigeria, which measures inflation or the rate of change in the prices of goods and services, increased to 21.91 percent in February 2023, up from 21.82 percent the previous month (January).

The inflation rate data is contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) most recent CPI report, which was released on Wednesday.

The increase is the country’s second consecutive rise in inflation this year, as Nigerians struggle to access cash for their daily needs.