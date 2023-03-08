The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, reached an agreement to postpone Saturday, March 11, 2023’s governorship, and state assembly elections by a week.

Although an official statement about this development was yet to be released, BizWatch Nigeria could confirm that the decision to postpone the election to Saturday, March 18, was made during a closed-door-meeting between the chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and his commissioners.

The postponement is due to the Commission’s inability to promptly commence reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines utilized during the February 25 presidential election to enable their use in the state elections.

More to follow…