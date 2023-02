The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that 87,209,007 permanent voter cards (PVC) have been collected across the country.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairperson, announced the development on Thursday during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja.

The commission had initially fixed December 12 to January 22 for the exercise in all the 774 LGAs.

The commission then extended the deadline till January 29 and then again till February 5.