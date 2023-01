The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) by one week.

In a statement in which this development was disclosed on Thursday, January 12, 2023, INEC’s National Commissioner, and Chairman, Festus Okoye noted that the PVC collection which was initially fixed from Monday, December 12, 2022, to Sunday, January 22, this year, will continue till Sunday, January 29.

More to follow…