BREAKING: INEC Declares APC’s Tinubu Nigeria’s President-elect

The electoral commission, INEC, has declared Bola Tinubu, the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.

Mr Tinubu defeated the other 17 candidates who ran in the election. He received the most votes (8,794,726) of any candidate, meeting the first constitutional requirement to be declared the winner.

He also received more than 25% of the votes cast in 30 states, which is more than the constitutionally required 24 states.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar came in second place.

In the election, Atiku received 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party finished third with 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP finished fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

Mr Yakubu stated that a Certificate of Return for the President and Vice President will be presented at the National Collation Centre by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Only the top four candidates won at least one state in the presidential election. Messrs Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi each won in 12 states, while Mr Kwankwaso only won in Kano.

However, winning a majority of states is not required for a candidate to be declared the election winner.