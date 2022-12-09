BREAKING: ICPC Frees D’banj After 72 Hours In Custody

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Friday, December 9, 2022, freed detained music star D’banj, who was arrested for fraudulently diverting N-power funds.

His release comes 72 hours after being detained by the ICPC over the allegations of fraud associated with the N-Power Programme.

The N-Power is a scheme established by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, to address the issues of youth unemployment and empowerment, and help increase social development.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria D’banj’s lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the self-acclaimed Koko Master was released on self-recognition.

Olajengbesi noted that the singer cooperated with the Commission during its investigation. He however didn’t clarify if the anti-graft agency granted his client administrative bail.

“After 72 hours of unfair detention and false allegation against Mr. Daniel Oladapo (D’banj), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday afternoon released the popular singer,” the statement read.

“It is instructive to note that the ICPC released D’banj) on self-recognition after the agency could not find anything incriminating on him.

“Nigerians must be told the truth that D’banj is clean and have no criminal or fraud record. It, is, however, an embarrassment to the entire country that such a huge allegation of N900m fraud against a public figure without any evidence.”

More to follow…