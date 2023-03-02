Peter Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, has expressed his conviction that he won the 2023 presidential election, as he threatened to seek justice in court.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the wee hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023, declared Tinubu the winner of the keenly-contested presidential race, after polling a total of 8,794,726 votes, the highest of all the candidates.

Displeased with the outcome of the election, Obi said he would prove in court beyond reasonable doubt that he won the race.

Obi, however, encouraged his supporters not to view the outcome of the election as the end, “but a beginning”.

He stated: “This election will go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria.

“The good people of Nigeria have again been robbed. However, I appeal to Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“This is not the end but a beginning… We will explore all legal and peaceful options to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians.”

He asked Obidients not to be discouraged, urging them to take part in the governorship elections fixed for March 11.

“We have elections coming on the 11th. We enjoin you to go out and vote,” he added.