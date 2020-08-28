Breaking: Helicopter Crashes into Building at Opebi

Breaking: Helicopter Crashes into Building at Opebi

By
- August 28, 2020
- in AVIATION, COVER, NEWSLETTER
Helicopter Crashes into Building

A helicopter has crashed into a building in the Opebi area of  Lagos State.

Details of the crash are still sketchy but there are reports that rescue workers have been mobilized to the scene of the incident.

Details later…

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Osifo Festus Wins PENGASSAN Presidential Election

Comrade Osifo Festus of Total Nigeria Plc, in