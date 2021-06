June 17, 2021 92

Gunmen have reportedly attacked and abducted many students from the Federal Government College (FGC) in Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State.

The gunmen who shot sporadically into the air also wounded some of the students.

Police officers on the ground were said to have been overpowered during the attack on Thursday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Service Chiefs Arrive Maiduguri Amid Tight Security