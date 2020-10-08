Breaking: Gas Plant Explosion Rocks Ipaja

October 8, 2020 33

A gas plant exploded Thursday morning at the Ipaja area of Alimosho local government area of Lagos, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The fire destroyed several properties and the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The explosion occurred at 6 a.m., Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement.

“We have activated an emergency response plan. Update will follow,” Dr Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Details soon…

Source: Channels TV