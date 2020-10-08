COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Breaking: Gas Plant Explosion Rocks Ipaja

October 8, 2020033
Gas Plant Explosion

A gas plant exploded Thursday morning at the Ipaja area of Alimosho local government area of Lagos, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The fire destroyed several properties and the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The explosion occurred at 6 a.m., Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement.

“We have activated an emergency response plan. Update will follow,” Dr Oke-Osanyintolu added.

Details soon…

Source: Channels TV

Editor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.
×
Editor
Sorry! The Author has not filled his profile.

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.