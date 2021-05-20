BREAKING: Gas Explosion Rocks Obasanjo Presidential Library, Two Persons Feared Dead

May 20, 2021 62

An explosion has rocked the Olúségun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta on Thursday, with unconfirmed reports stating that two lives were lost in the aftermath of the incident.

The incident was reported to have happened at about 11 am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

It was learnt that a gas cylinder exploded during a routine cleaning exercise at the event centre.

According to The PUNCH, an eyewitness stated that some dead bodies were evacuated from the scene of the explosion by a rescue team.

It was also gathered that the library gates at the entrance and the exit were under lock and key.

Efforts to gain access into the facility was resisted by the guards at the gate.

The explosion raises the number of incidents recorded in the state to four cases in the last one week.

Similarly, on Tuesday, the Conference Hotel, owned by former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, which is located in Abeokuta was hit by an explosion, two persons were reported to have died while killing three others sustained injuries.

Two other explosions which occurred the previous week led to the deaths of an infant and four others. The first happened at Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was refilling the gas of a faulty refrigerator.

Barely 24 hours after the former, another gas explosion was reported at Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta where a technician, Sanya Shonde was injured which later led to the amputation of his leg.